Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

RSP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,310. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

