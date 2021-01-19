Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 3.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,310. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

