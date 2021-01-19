Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 232,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

