Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,621 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. 13,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,720. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 727.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

