International Game Technology PLC Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.