Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 140,245 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $937.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $114.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.