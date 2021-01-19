Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 16th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

IPL stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.60. 596,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.03.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

