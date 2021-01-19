Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.