Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $71.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

