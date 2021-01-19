Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

