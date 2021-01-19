Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.