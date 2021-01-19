Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.38. 194,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,595. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

