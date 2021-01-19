Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,740 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 95,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,590. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

