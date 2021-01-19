InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.35. InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 90,617 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on IPO. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

