Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

INOV opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter worth $741,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inovalon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

