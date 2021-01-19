Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 8.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $2,037,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $416,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

BOCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 16,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.