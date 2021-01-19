Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 45,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,650. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.