Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence (AI) -driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Infosys is suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Weakness in the financial services segment is also a concern. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a concern.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

