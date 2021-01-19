InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.36.

IFRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,600. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

