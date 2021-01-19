Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 18.8%

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) shares shot up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,065,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 303,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

