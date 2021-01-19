Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. 132,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,780. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
