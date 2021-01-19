Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. 132,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,780. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

