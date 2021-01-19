Independent Bank (INDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

