IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $901,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

TXG opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $184.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,163 shares in the company, valued at $70,383,986.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,238 shares of company stock worth $22,885,621. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

