IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FOX by 140.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FOX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FOX by 17.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

