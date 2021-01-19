IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

