IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,038 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

