IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $10,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

