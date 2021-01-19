IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,104 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,787,000 after acquiring an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,109,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

