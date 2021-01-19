iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.07

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5488518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

