IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 578,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,250. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

