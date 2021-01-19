Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 19th (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 19th. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had issued 8,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $173,333,340 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,200. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.