HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

HUYA stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in HUYA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 37.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.