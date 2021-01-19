Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,219.03 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $209,219.03 and approximately $16,585.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00289798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00080039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.