Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRCXF shares. Investec lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRCXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 850,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,900. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

