Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.