Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $259.69. The stock had a trading volume of 808,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.29. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

