Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.51. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

