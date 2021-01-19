Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 44,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.