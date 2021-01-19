HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $390.90. 6,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,300. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.97 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.27.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,459,354. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

