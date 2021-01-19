Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 8,485,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.