Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

