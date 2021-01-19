Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWNK. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $635,566.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock worth $51,466,899 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

