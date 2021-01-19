Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

TWNK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock valued at $51,466,899. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

