Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 9,771,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

