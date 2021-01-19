Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AT&T by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,719,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 745,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.