Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $3.86 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00245763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.27 or 0.96873252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

