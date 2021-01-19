HOLD Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $3,972.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

