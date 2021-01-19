Höegh LNG (OTCMKTS:HOLHF) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOLHF) rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Höegh LNG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOLHF)

HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides floating energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: HMLP, Operations, Business Development, and Project Execution. It owns and operates floating LNG import terminals, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and LNG carriers (LNGCs).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.