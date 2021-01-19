Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

