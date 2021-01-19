HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.85 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. HEX has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $7.85 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053361 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003478 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003339 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002785 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013585 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.